Annke 4G LTE in the test: professional surveillance camera with PoE, rechargeable battery and solar module The Annke 4G LTE supplies itself with energy and LTE and PoE are available as network interfaces. Unfortunately, all that glitters is not gold. 4:00 p.m. tech stage

The 4G LTE supplies itself with energy and LTE and Ethernet are available as network interfaces. It also supports NAS and ONVIF. But all that glitters is not gold.

With the 4G LTE (I81HF), Annke supplies an outdoor surveillance (main topic) whose 5-watt solar panel charges the integrated lithium-ion with 10 Ah, so that you never have to charge it manually under favorable conditions. The network connection is either via LTE or Ethernet. With these properties, it is comparable to the LTE cameras with solar panel (guide) such as the Arlo Go 2 (test report) , Eufy 4G LTE Starlight (test report) , Reolink Go 4G (test report) and Reolink Go PT Plus ( test report) variants already tested by TechStage test report) . As an OEM manufacturer of Hikvision cameras, Annke's 4G LTE (I81HF) is primarily aimed at users who are looking for surveillance cameras for a company-wide security solution. The Annke 4G LTE is perfect for this thanks to ONVIF support including NAS and NVR support. Annke 4G LTE: Scope of delivery and other features The Annke 4G LTE measures 245.8 × 156 × 214 mm and is therefore very large compared to conventional models. At 1.24 kilos, it is also relatively heavy. This is due to the robust housing made of metal and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), which not only makes the camera moisture and dirt-repellent and largely resistant to grease and oils, but is also said to withstand force 8 storms. It is protected against dust and heavy splash water according to IP66. However, it can only be used in a temperature range between 0 and 40° Celsius – unusual for an outdoor camera, since most models such as the Reolink Argus PT can usually withstand significantly more between -10 and up to 55 degrees Celsius. Due to the relatively high weight, a metal bracket is included in the scope of delivery, which itself weighs 200 grams and is designed for a weight of 2 kilos. Annke also supplies the appropriate screws and dowels. Commissioning with Annke Vision and Hik-Connect The manufacturer provides the Annke Vision app for commissioning the camera. However, since the Annke security camera is an OEM model from Hikvision, it is also compatible with the Hik-Connect for End User app. However, the Annke app with web configuration offers some additional setting options, but these do not include all the options that are available via the browser or the desktop application Guarding Vision (macOS and Windows) and Annke Vision (Windows ) . Alternatively, one can also use the Hikvision application iVMS-4200. If you want to use all the functions of the Annke 4G LTE, you have to configure it via browser or desktop application anyway, so the mobile app plays a subordinate role. Whether you choose the Annke or the Hikvsion app, a user account is required to log in. On the underside of the case, behind a cover mounted with Allen screws, there are slots for a microSD and a micro SIM card. There is also a serial interface, a reset button and an on/off switch.

The two antennas are mounted on the rear housing, which ensure flawless mobile reception of the Annke 4G LTE in the test. The reception quality is sufficient even without an antenna. In addition, a 30 cm long cable runs from the middle of the rear housing cover, at the end of which three strands have connections for a 5-volt power supply, micro-USB and Ethernet.

If you need additional space for video recordings in addition to the integrated 6 GB memory, you can insert a microSD card in the slot provided for this purpose on the underside of the camera. But a NAS or an NVR system are also available as alternatives.

An installation assistant in the app and an English-language voice output via the loudspeaker help to set up the camera. The setup is initiated via the plus sign in the top right corner of the app and the selection of "Scan QR code". You then use your smartphone to scan the QR code on the camera. After a few configuration steps (see also picture gallery), the camera is connected to the app. If the camera was freshly delivered, it is in pairing mode.

If the camera does not make a sound, the pairing mode can be activated by a reset, which is triggered by pressing the reset button on the bottom of the camera for several seconds. An English-speaking voice confirms the process with “Reset succeded”. Now you have to wait about a minute until the LED on the bottom changes from red to flashing blue. If the camera has not yet been activated, a second voice prompt will be heard prompting you to press the reset button again. Now the camera is activated, which in turn is confirmed by voice output. At this point at the latest, you realize that the Annke 4G LTE is an OEM device from Hikvision, as the English-speaking voice now explains that the device is ready to be paired with the Hik-Connect app via QR code.

Intercom and notifications

The camera offers a two-way audio function, so you can also use it as an intercom. The voice output from the speaker is clear, distinct and loud enough.

Unlike many modern surveillance cameras, the Annke 4G LTE cannot differentiate between people and pets when there are moving objects. However, users can configure the sensitivity of the integrated PIR sensor with the app via Settings – Notifications. The sensitivity can be selected via a slider between low, medium and high.

With low sensitivity, the camera only sends alerts when people or larger pets are detected. In addition, the detection area can be restricted by drawing an area in the camera’s field of view. With adjustments to these settings, the Annke 4G LTE generated almost no false alarms in the test. It recognizes people and sends appropriate alerts via push notifications, but remains silent on pets such as a cat.

Improve picture quality with WDR, HLC and BLC

The Annke 4G LTE offers numerous functions to improve the picture quality: Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Backlight Compensation (BLC) and Highlight Compensation (HLC). Most of the time, only one of these methods can be used to improve low-light shots, such as backlighting.

Certain settings are also available under Scene. Here users can choose between Normal (default setting with BLC on top and HLC with level 50), Backlight (WDR on with level 50), Front light and Dim light. The latter adjust the parameters of brightness, contrast, saturation and sharpness to improve the image quality. Two scenes are also available for user-defined settings. Since the optimal setting of the scenes depends on the year and time of day, you can specify when they should be activated per month and time of day under Picture parameter change.

Annke 4G LTE: Annke Vision desktop application for Windows Annke 4G LTE (I81HF): Zoom up to x8 Annke 4G LTE (I81HF): Zoom up to x8 Annke 4G LTE: Annke Vision desktop application for Windows Annke 4G LTE (I81HF): Zoom up to x8 Annke 4G LTE: pictures

However, the functions for increasing the image quality are only available via access via browser or desktop application. Only a few parameters such as resolution, video quality, data rate and video codec (H2.65 or H.264) can be set with the Anne app.

The various functions for increasing image quality are relevant in practice and make it easier to identify detected objects in difficult lighting conditions (see also image gallery).

With a maximum resolution of 2688 × 1520 pixels, the Annke 4G LTE also offers enough reserves when zooming (see also the picture gallery). However, the field of view is relatively small at just under 84° compared to other surveillance cameras. The night vision shots are of good quality.

Operation and integration into smart home systems

The mobile applications from Annke or Hikvision are completely sufficient for commissioning the surveillance camera. But when it comes to configuration, they are far from exhausting the potential of the Annke 4G LTE. Only with the desktop applications Guarding Vision (alternatively IVMS 4200) or via browser can users fully exploit the performance of the camera. The functions mentioned for increasing image quality are just one example.

Users will also find extensive configuration options in other areas such as the network, for example with regard to DDNS, ports, NAT, SNMP, FTP, e-mail, HTTPS, QoS and mobile communications. A data usage overview is also available via browser or desktop application. Speaking of data consumption: With the Regions of Interest (ROI) function, users define an image area that is particularly important for monitoring. The maximum image settings possible for the user, such as data rate, resolution, etc., apply to this area in order to achieve the best possible image and identify dangers quickly. Outside of this range, the camera reduces certain parameters, so you can save a bit of data traffic.

There is good news and bad news when it comes to integrating the camera into smart home systems. In conjunction with the Annke app, users can also use an Amazon skill to integrate with Alexa. In the test, the pairing of the Annke account with Alexa worked, but the Annke 4G LTE is not found by Alexa, although you could select it during pairing. So the output of the live stream on an Echo Show 8 fails.