Annabelle in real life? Maestro breaks a wall of his new house and discovers a doll “looking back at him”

A new owner decided to do some minor home renovations when he ran into an unexpected tenant. Apparently, the schoolmaster dug a hole in the wall of his new house and found a suspicious doll that would remind us of the iconic Annabelle.

As if that weren’t enough, the doll wasn’t just lying inside the wall. In fact, the rag toy was perched on a small chair, holding a note in his lap. Jonathan Lewis, 32, did not hesitate to take pictures to document the entire event.

Credit: Jonathan Lewis.

Thanks to him, now there is evidence of their particular encounter and we can know exactly what the note on the gloomy doll said.

How did you discover the hidden doll in your new home?

It all started when the school teacher had the need to dig a hole in the wall of his new house. As Jonathan explains, the area where the refrigerator was had a wire leading directly from it.

Credit: Jonathan Lewis.

Since he had no idea what it was doing, he decided to break the wall a bit to find out what it was connected to. It was there that, through the small hole he had made, he was able to look out and see that a rag doll was “looking back at him.”

Credit: Jonathan Lewis.

What was written on the note inside the wall of Jonathan’s new house?

The text of the letter, originally in English, could be translated as:

Dear reader / new owner: Thanks for setting me free! My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them, so they had to leave. All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my choice of death for them, I hope you have knives. I hope you sleep well”.

In the photograph you can also see a face with eyes in “X” drawn to one side of Emily’s farewell. After such a particular reading, Jonathan got in touch with his friends and his discovery soon went viral.

Credit: Jonathan Lewis.

What will happen now?

Jonathan’s friends have been quick to tell him to sell the house again after he told them about his discovery. However, for the schoolmaster, finding that doll on the wall of his new house is more of a comedic event than a spooky one.

Jonathan can’t be sure, but he suspects that very possibly the doll was simply a joke left behind by the former owners. Even, according to told ECHO, assures that he would have done the same.

Therefore, Jonathan has not the slightest intention of leaving his new home. Now, the only thing clear is what the teacher will do with his unexpected housemate.