Ann Coulter tells Nikki Haley to ‘go back to your own country’ in racist rant against new GOP presidential candidate

Published on

By Abraham
230216 2x1 nikki haley ann coulter ew 526p f49301.jpg
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is under fire for a racist tirade against new Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

In an appearance on the “The Mark Simone Show” podcast this week, Coulter made several xenophobic comments about Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who was born in the U.S. to Indian immigrant parents. “Why don’t you go back to your own country?” Coulter said.

Coulter, known for her racist and anti-immigrant stances, attacked India, as well.

“Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history,” she said. “What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats?”

Haley did not respond to a request for comment.

Coulter also called Haley a “bimbo” and a “preposterous creature,” criticizing her for having advocated removing the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse in the wake of the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

“This is my country, lady,” she said. “I’m not an American Indian, and I don’t like them taking down all the monuments.”

Haley announced her candidacy Tuesday, making her the first Republican opponent for former President Donald Trump, for whom Coulter has been a vocal proponent.

