Anker recalls 535 Power Bank over fire risk

The device that offers 19,200 mAh capacity and 60W charging , aimed mainly at notebooks, is sold abroad in the range of US$ 110 (about R$ 580). In particular, the brand is recalling the A1366 model, a number that can be seen at the bottom of the battery.

Anker has announced a voluntary recall of its 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) after detecting fire and safety risks due to an overheating issue with the accessory.

The brand recommends that all users stop using the device, do not dispose of it in common waste, but in a proper place for the disposal of lithium batteries. You can then fill out a form to get your device refunded. You must provide your order number as well as proof of purchase.

The brand can also be reached at [email protected], and there are support contact numbers in the US, Germany and the UK, which can be found on the recall page. Anker says it is working with local government agencies to ensure a safe recall process.

According to Anker, a small number of devices were affected. One of the 535 Power Banks, incidentally, was cited as the most likely cause of a house fire in Maryland last week. The fire started in a suitcase that contained the Power Bank, which had been used the previous week, and there was no other electrical device in the suitcase.