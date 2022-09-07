Anker presents its new Nano 3 (30W) charger designed for the iPhone 14

- Advertisement -

has expanded its range of s with new releases to coincide with the presentation of the new iphone-14-pro-does-not-have-a-usb-c-port-but-still-lightning/">iPhone 14 this week.

The new wall charger Nano 3 offers includes 30W of charging in a compact design that is accompanied by a new series of Anker cables made of organic material.

The Anker Nano 3 30W USB-C GaN charger arrives

Apple’s next iPhones will be announced this week and, as usual, will continue the tradition of not including chargers in the box, which is why Anker is today launching its new 30W Nano 3 USB-C GaN charger to power the new iPhone. 14.

Anker specifically notes that the new Nano 3 is 70% smaller than Apple’s version. They are very similar to last year’s Nano Pro series, only with the added GaN technology and foldable pins on the back.

Anker Nano 3 will be available from today in Amazon.co.uk for €24.99 in white, black and purple. On the occasion of the launch, Nano 3 will be available for purchase with an additional 10% discount.

The new Anker Lightning cables made of organic material arrive

In order to reduce electronic waste, the company has incorporated a proprietary blend of plant-based materials in its new series of Bio-Based cables.

Using 40% plant-based materials, such as corn and sugar cane, leveraging greener construction helps Anker reduce its use of petroleum-based plastic.

Switching to a more sustainable material doesn’t mean Anker stops prioritizing features, as the new cables remain just as durable as the old ones. The cable has a lifespan of 20,000 uses, ensuring that it can withstand daily wear and tear.

Both Lightning and USB-C cables will be available at launch, which also come in 1-meter and 2-meter lengths, as well as four different colors. Each one has a built-in drawstring to help keep things in place while they’re in your bag.

The Lightning model is compatible with the 30 W charge that is expected to arrive with the iPhone 14, which will allow it to reach 50% of the capacity in just 30 minutes. USB-C cables, on the other hand, reach 100 W of charge, which makes them a compatible option with all types of devices, from smartphones to laptops.

The wire Anker 541 USB-C to Lightning are certified by Apple. It is already available in Amazon.co.uk for €19.99 (1m) and €24.99 (2m) in white, black, purple, blue and green.

The wire Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C is available today at Amazon.co.uk for €17.99 (1m) and €19.99 (2m) in white, black, blue and green.



