Anker presents at CES a complete but not cheap portable projector

No Soundcore headsets this year for Anker, at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Quite a new oneof the sub-brand Nebula, theThe projector has the appearance of a small box with a handle on the top to carry it with you more easily, and on the sides there are alsofrom 30 watts so as to be independent from any other device. In short, the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K does not need anything to do what it must, except a sheet or a wall on which to project the contents.

Indeed, to tell the truth there is one thing he needs: of a TV stick, since despite Android TV 10 on the Cosmos Laser 4K you cannot have the Netflix app. Anker patched up by specifying that his new portable projector it will come with a built-in TV stick, which was a kind of deed due to the light of a price that cannot be defined as contained. And another thing it (potentially) needs is one dark room, because with the brightness produced by the ALPD 3.0 laser technology of 2,400 lumens the contents may not be clearly visible in a bright place, or worse in the sun.

Among the features of Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K there are some two fundamentals so that a portable product is also comfortable, i.e. rapid autofocus and automatic keystone correction, and another, appreciable, for safety, that is a sensor that interrupts the laser projection when a pet or a child comes between the projector and the playback surface, in order to avoid causing eye damage.

The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K will be available for purchase on Kickstarter January 11 a 2,199 euros, while the first shipments will start in March.