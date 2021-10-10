Anker Liberty 3 Pro presents its TWS ANC headphones with custom ACAA 2.0

Anker has launched a new pair of True Wireless headphones under its Soundcore brand, the Liberty 3 Pro, offering other benefits such as an active noise cancellation system along with an improved driver setup, which the company claims will offer us the ‘ better sound »on one of their devices released so far.

The Liberty 3 Pro wireless headphones represent a significant enhancement to Soundcore’s Liberty line, including andl use of Soundcore’s Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture 2.0 (ACAA), which offers a 10.6mm dynamic driver combined with a coaxially aligned acoustic architecture as well as a Knowles balanced armature driver.





Another feature of interest is Active HearID noise cancellation, It offers real-time adjustments to changes in ambient noise around the user. The Liberty 3 Pro includes custom automatic noise reduction with the use of pressure analysis at the ear and ambient noise monitoring. This results in “a unique and tailor-made sound profile,” according to Anker.

On the other hand, other key features still stand out, including the reduction of background noise during calls over an uplink of six microphones with Artificial Intelligence, dual transparency modes to hear the surrounding environment without removing the headphones, an IPX4 water resistance rating, or its customizable touch controls

All this backed by a fast charging support (with three hours of playback every 15 minutes of charging) and an autonomy of up to six hours of playback with ANC enabled.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro available through the official website of the brand, under four color options to choose from between Fog Gray, Midnight Black, Frost White and Dark Purple, and a price that will reach 169.99 dollars (slightly by under 150 euros).