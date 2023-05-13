Anker launches two headphones and announces promotion with up to 30% off

This Friday (12), Anker announced the arrival of two new headphones to its portfolio. In addition, the company communicated that it will carry out a promotional period between the 18th and 20th of May, in celebration of its anniversary. Various equipment is included in the discount list, such as headphones and speakers. The products can be purchased through the brand’s official store on AliExpress.

new headphones The first model presented is the Soundcore A20i. It stands out for delivering an above-average musical experience through its extra-bass booster feature. In addition, the product delivers water resistance, which allows use near a pool or in the bathroom, without fear of major problems. - Advertisement - The second official consists of the Soundcore P20i. Its main characteristic is a design that provides elegance, with use focused on the urban lifestyle.

discounts In all, there are 10 pieces of equipment available at a discount in Anker’s product portfolio. The list features the two new headphones, as well as other models in the same category. Among the other headphones on the list are Life Q30, Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless, Life P3 Noise Cancelling, Sport X10 Sports and Space A40 Adaptive Active Noise Canceling Wireless. Among the speakers, there are Motion Boom Outdoor, Motion+ Bluetooth and Soundcore 2 Bluetooth models. See the complete link: