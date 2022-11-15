Anker introduces its most powerful portable power station to date

Within the emerging segment of portable power stations, a device that is becoming more and more common to be able to have energy in times of emergency or when going on an adventure, now the new solution of the Anker PowerHouse family is added.

Anker announces that its PowerHouse 767 begins global availability today, calling it the most powerful portable power station to date, and the first such device to feature GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology for which battery life and device life level are improved.



Durable and efficient

Thanks to gallium nitride technology, Anker points out that energy is better used by not being lost as heat, allowing the PowerHouse 767 to achieve up to 96% energy efficiency compared to 88-91% standard.

In addition, it manages to have the central components at a temperature of up to 30ºC lower compared to competing solutions, prolonging the useful life of the station and the connected devices, and in addition to being more sustainable by reducing energy loss by up to 60%.

According to Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations:

When you’re facing a power outage or camping for a long period of time, every watt counts. With GaNPrimeTM, you get more power per charge in our PowerHouse 767. And we’ve also made some smart design improvements to make it even easier to transport and use in rough terrain.

But in addition, it is a device with a suitcase design, with wheels included, which weighs only 30.5kg, making it easy to transport.

In addition, the new PowerHouse 767 has 2,048 Wh of capacity and up to 3,200 watts of output power, although users can optionally opt for the Anker 760 Expansion Battery expansion kit, which offers a battery capable of doubling the capacity up to 4096 Wh. Charging can be done using conventional plugs or you can also opt for the new 200W Anker 531 Solar Panel solar panels.

The company tells us that 767 PowerHouse has 3 USB-C connections of up to 100W, 2 USB-A of 12W, 2 car-type connections of 120W and 3 European plugs with 2300W of total power. Users can manage relevant information of the device through its LED screen, even through its companion mobile application.

Regarding prices, the company tells us that it will arrive in Europe on December 5 for 2,699 euros, although by reserving them now on its official website you get a 500-euro discount. The Anker 760 Expansion Battery kit will be priced at 1,699 euros, while the price of the Anker 531 Solar Panel will be 599 euros.

More Info/Image Credit: Anker