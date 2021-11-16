Animal Crossing 2.0 Review: The best way to return to the island

Animal Crossing New Horizons was undoubtedly one of the most important gaming phenomena of 2020 (and you can find out by reading our Animal Crossing New Horizons review). Nintendo’s life sim represented a lifeline for many players, a happy island where you can abandon all worries in an extremely uncertain period. Over the months, however, the enthusiasm around the title has gradually waned and most of the users have gradually abandoned their atoll. Nintendo’s project is that of give new life to Animal Crossing, thanks to two distinct but simultaneously proposed operations: on the one hand we have thefree upgrade to version 2.0 and on the other the paid DLC Happy Home Pradise (at this link you can find the review of Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise). Has Nintendo been able to provide a valid reason for players to return to explore New Horizons on a daily basis? The answer is yes, but to understand the importance of such a renewal, we must first analyze the extent of the 2.0 update.

A “new lymph”

From its debut to today, the latest chapter of Animal Crossing has received a fair number of seasonal updates. The additions were marked with a good periodicity, but none of these have been able to leave their mark. In most cases these were free updates designed to adapt the game’s content as the seasons passed, and on a few rare occasions new gameplay mechanics were introduced to users.

Without a real incentive to experiment with new playful solutions, those who had already invested hundreds of hours in New Horizons he gradually lost interest in the title, until he abandoned it. Update 2.0 was born precisely from the need to bring all users closer to production and it is clear how it was packaged following the requests of the community. Like what has already been seen with the update “Welcome Amiibo“of Animal crossing: New Leaf, this new version of the game takes on the characteristics of a mammoth expansion that improves and enriches the overall experience in every single element. In terms of content, it is practically impossible to review all the new objects introduced which, among furniture, clothing, household structures and accessories, come to touch the more than nine thousand elements, if we also take into account every single color variant. There are also unreleased mechanics for the series such as the possibility to cook, an action that fits perfectly into the activities already present in New Horizons: from the cultivation of seeds to the discovery of new recipes through fishing or the collection of various ingredients, culinary activities become the natural fulfillment of the most common actions.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg of an update that aims to renew the player’s sense of discovery, whatever direction he wants to take his game. Those interested in making their island unique can indulge themselves with new possibilities for customizing the exterior; Those interested in creating their dream home will find lots of news in the interior design sector, even without having to access the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Gamers who love the social aspect of Animal Crossing they will be able to meet friends and inhabitants in the Piccionaia di Bartolo, organize visits to the homes of other residents and even meet some new faces. There is also the option to explore your own island in a new first-person mode through an update of the Nook Phone room: it is these small changes of perspective that give a whole different flavor in New Horizons and they are able to surprise even those who were now sure they knew the game like the back of their hand.

Quantity and quality

However, the content expansion is only one of the many faces of version 2.0. Hand in hand with the welcome innovations have been introduced countless improvements to the “quality of life” of the game, not at all trivial tricks that can revive interest in the endgame through the refinement and elimination of some tedious gameplay mechanics.

Boat trips with Remo will allow you to reach atolls from biomes foreign to our hemisphere, simplifying the finding of uncommon and out of season materials. Similarly, the island of Fiorilio has now become one of the most important production hubs, where it will be possible to invest Stelline to create stable settlements for itinerant sellers, no longer leaving to chance the encounter with key figures such as Bigodina, Sahara, Volpolo. and Florindo. The latter will be a key character for players returning from a long absence: it will in fact be possible to pay the sloth to have your island cleared of all the accumulated weeds. Through the daily ordinances we will have the ability to alter the natural and social rhythms of the atoll to facilitate the progress of our projects, without forgetting an attention aimed at simplifying the movements of the protagonist: the lianas solve the problem of stairs, while the possibility of passing through confined spaces allows you to rethink the positioning of furniture and structures.

Even novice users have been taken into consideration through the implementation of a new hint system within the Nook Phone that will greatly help gamers overwhelmed by the sheer amount of things to do. In general, with the 2.0 update we find ourselves faced with a much smoother and more accommodating experience that doesn’t betray the essence of Animal Crossing and of New Horizons in particular: the dilated rhythms and the total freedom of choice entrusted to the player remain the heart of the gameplay.

A good progression

The 2.0 update is therefore an invitation to enjoy totally free gameplay again as if it were the first time, but the choice of not having made everything available immediately is to be appreciated. The innovations introduced, from the largest to the microscopic ones, are all inserted in a convincing way within the progression of the game and require time and perseverance to be unlocked and to be fully exploited.

It is good that Nintendo has opted for this approach, in order to make this amount of content “digestible” for everyone. If the enthusiasm with which players have consumed Animal Crossing in the past has proved to be a double-edged sword, the free update reminds us that there is no real need to binge and that an integral part of Animal Crossing’s playful horizon lies in waiting to see one’s work bear fruit.