Angry mica campaigners warn next protest will be ‘most annoying Dublin has ever seen’

More than 30,000 mica campaigners are due to descend on Dublin and could bring it to a standstill.

Angry protesters made the warning after branding comments by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar as a “deliberately cynical tactic to turn the public against us”.

Thousands of homes in worst-hit counties Donegal and Mayo, plus others such as Clare, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Sligo, and Tipperary, are riddled with mineral muscovite mica that weakens concrete blocks.

The homeowners want the Government to grant full compensation to rebuild their properties.

Protest spokesman Paddy Diver said: “We took 30,000 with us to our last Dublin protest in June and we behaved brilliantly, but we won’t be so polite at our next protest [on October 8].

“We’ll have more people with us this time. It is going to be one of the most annoying protests Dublin has ever seen. There will be traffic gridlock. We are [at] the edge of a cliff. The Government has backed us into a corner and we are coming out fighting.

“This protest is going to be massive. It’s going to be the biggest protest that Dublin has ever seen.”

Mr Varadkar, sparked outrage amongst affected homeowners on Tuesday when he was accused of ruling out a full redress.

He warned that a 100% compensation scheme would cause problems and added: “We do have to bear in mind the impact on the general taxpayer as well.

“Ultimately, it’s not the Government that pays for this – it’s the taxpayer, the average working person who pays for this, even though they weren’t responsible in any way for the problems that happen.”

Affected homeowners are lobbying the Government to agree to a 100% redress scheme as the current 90/10 scheme means they have to pay for 10% of the costs.

There are an estimated 7,000 homeowners affected in Donegal with thousands more emerging in an estimated 12 other counties across Ireland.

Eileen Doherty of the Defective Blocks Working Group told the Irish Mirror: “The comments by Leo Varadkar is a tactic to re-orientate people’s thinking about their taxes. It’s deliberate. We are taxpayers too.”

