‘Angry Birds Journey’ already in Spain: Rovio’s latest Android game can now be downloaded from Google Play

It is difficult to ask any average user what the Angry Birds are and that, at least, the concept does not ring a bell. That’s what Rovio did with its parabolic shooter game first released over a decade ago. The saga of the angry birds who wage a battle against the pigs who steal their eggs has even had script twists, making the pigs the protagonists.

But this prominence of the pigs did not prevent the saga from losing it, and that other games became more popular despite the fact that Rovio tried to conquer other lands, such as cinema. Now, Rovio puts into circulation a new title, ‘Angry Birds Journey’, one that a few days ago received a particular soft-launch in certain countries but that can finally be downloaded in Spain.

Angry Birds Journey, already in Spain

Just a couple of days ago we were able to try ‘Angry Birds Journey’ first hand thanks to its APK file, since the title was not yet available in our country. We were able to verify that it was a new iteration of the original mechanic, again we returned to launch birds against structures to be able to defeat the pigs sheltered there. As our colleague Iván Linares pointed out, “the new Angry Birds is like the old Angry Birds.”

‘Angry Birds Journey’ has been postulated more as a remake with updated designs that as a new playable proposal from a company that has taken its birds to the racing circuits, and that has turned its games into puzzles over the years. ‘Angry Birds Journey’ returns to the origins and maintains its simple mechanics and its slingshots with which to practice our skill with the parabolic shot.

With ‘Angry Birds Journey’ we return to quick games since we won’t have to finish each map at the moment, unless our mobile closes the game after a long time of inactivity. A simple title with which to have fun again with the struggles between pigs and birds. The game is a free-to-play that is financed thanks to offering purchases inside, and at the moment it has no built-in advertising.

A few days ago, Rovio put the new ‘Angry Birds Journey’ into circulation in stores in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Canada and Poland. Today, ‘Angry Birds Journey’ can now be downloaded in Spain and play with it without having to resort to alternative stores or locate the APK file to install it behind the back of the Google Play Store. We leave the links just below.