Angry Birds: Classic Version of the Game Removed from Google Play and Rebranded in the App Store

If you want to grab the classic version of Angry Birds from the Google Play Store – the version that costs R$ 5.99 and does not contain ads – you better hurry. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, a rebuilt version of the mobile hit, will be removed from the Google Play Store this week due to “the game’s impact on our broader portfolio,” said franchise developer Rovio. Interestingly, the App Store version will still be available, although Rovio plans to change its name to “Red’s First Flight”.

Angry Birds was a milestone in the mobile games industry, yielding not only sequels and derivatives, but also adaptations for cinemas. - Advertisement - Since the title was launched in 2009, Rovio has changed its business strategy and started investing in free titles with microtransaction sales. Therefore, it seems that it wants to prevent the original game, which does not have these features, from being forgotten by the general public. With a single payment of BRL 5.99, players can purchase the first complete Angry Birds game, with no additional purchases or ads.

See the official statement from the company: We’ve reviewed the business model for Rovio Classics: Angry Birds and, due to the game’s impact on our broader games portfolio, have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be pulled from the Google Play Store on Thursday, February 23rd. the game will be renamed Red’s First Flight on the App Store pending further review. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will continue to be playable on devices where the game was downloaded, even after it has been removed from the roster. We understand that this is sad news for many fans, as well as the team that worked so hard to make Rovio Classics: Angry Birds a reality. We are extremely grateful to the Angry Birds fans who have shown their love for the brand and this game from the beginning. We hope these fans can continue to bring that passion to our Angry Birds slingshot games like Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends and Angry Birds Journey, where our goal every day is to create the best possible experience for players.