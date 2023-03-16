Angry Birds 2 and Free Fire arrive on Google Play Games for PC

In 2022, Google launched its own app store for PC compatible Android games: Google Play Games. Since then, the platform has remained in beta.

During this time, some improvements were made, such as a lower barrier to running games. In November last year, the program arrived in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Europe and several other countries. At the Google for Games Developer Summit, the company announced the expansion of Play Games for PC to new regions such as Japan and most of Europe.

The catalog is also being expanded with the arrival of several popular Android games like Angry Birds 2, Garena Free Fire, Ludo King and MapleStory M.