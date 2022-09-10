Android will improve call quality with this feature

The Google team is working on a new that promises to reduce background noise on calls. That is, clearer calls no matter the environment.

A dynamic noise cancellation, similar to what we found in Google Meet, which you can see in the 13 beta.

Google wants to the of calls on Android

As you can see in the screenshots you share mishaal rahman on his Twitter account, this feature called “Clear Calling” is added to the device’s system sound settings options. An option that will be disabled by default, but that the user can activate whenever they want.

Once this function is activated, Android will suppress the ambient sound to improve the quality of the call. One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic will only work with calls over mobile networks, but it will not be activated when the calls are over WiFi.

And as a clarification, in the description of the function it is mentioned that “the content of the call will not be sent to Google”. At the moment, this feature is under development and doesn’t even appear as an active option in the Android 13 beta.

We will have to wait to see if the next beta already shows this function in the configuration. And of course, its dynamics may change in the next versions and a completely different system may be implemented in the official version.

Recall that a few days ago, the Google team announced a series of new features that are coming to Android. For example, it will now be easier to share files between Android mobiles with the Nearby Share function. And of course, we’ll see changes to the design of some of Google’s popular apps, like Drive, Keep, Meet, and Gboard.