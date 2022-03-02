MobileAndroidTech News

Android will have new options to take advantage of the flashlight of your mobile

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

You will no longer have to envy the options offered by Samsung mobiles for the use of the flashlight, since Android 13 plans to implement a similar dynamic.

A new function that will allow you to adjust the brightness intensity of the flashlight taking into account different parameters. We tell you what it is.

Read:

Teeoh, a service to communicate through characters and virtual spaces

Android 13 will allow you to adjust the brightness of the flashlight

We continue to learn about some of the functions that will be integrated with Android 13. We have already seen that it will make it easier to choose profiles from the lock screen, a new dynamic for managing notifications, a new system for transferring content between devices, among many other new features.

And now we know a new function that the Google team could implement in Android 13. It is a function that we have already seen in Samsung mobiles, and that thanks to the next version of Android it could be implemented in more mobile devices.

This is a function that would allow you to adjust the intensity of the mobile’s flashlight. If you now go to the flashlight option on your Android device, you will see that it only allows you to turn it on or off. Unless you have a Samsung mobile, and you have the options that allow you to change the intensity between levels 1 to 5.

This is the dynamic that the Google team wants to implement in Android 13, as mentioned by the Xda Developers team. According to the analysis that has been carried out, they have discovered two new APIs that are related to the flash of the camera to use it as a flashlight on the mobile.

One of the APIs reports the current brightness of the flashlight, and the other allows you to adjust the intensity of the brightness. In this case, it only details the minimum configuration (level 1) since the maximum brightness it could offer will depend on the hardware of each device. Still, the dynamic you want to implement in Android 13 is understandable, and closely resembles the system Samsung offers.

Read:

You can now share content from your iPhone with a Nest Hub through AirPlay, how?

So users with mobile devices running Android 13 could adjust the brightness of the flashlight, using different levels. And if it’s like Samsung phones, it will remember your choice of brightness level for the next time you use the flashlight.

At the moment, it only remains to wait to see if these new options will finally be implemented in Android 13.

Previous articleInstagram will support videos on its platform with automatic subtitles
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Android will have new options to take advantage of the flashlight of your mobile

You will no longer have to envy the options offered by Samsung mobiles for the use of the...
Apps

Instagram will support videos on its platform with automatic subtitles

Instagram will have automatic captions on its videos, a feature that will be enabled for creators to prevent...
Android

Poco X4 Pro is official with 120Hz AMOLED display: specifications and prices

When it arrived, in March 2021, Poco X3 Pro immediately stood out as one of the most interesting...
Android

Sony Xperia 1 IV unveiled in the first unofficial renderings: true to the line

The ones you see scattered throughout the article could be the first render of Sony Xperia 1 IV:...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.