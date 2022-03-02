Android will have new options to take advantage of the flashlight of your mobile

You will no longer have to envy the options offered by Samsung mobiles for the use of the flashlight, since Android 13 plans to implement a similar dynamic.

A new function that will allow you to adjust the brightness intensity of the flashlight taking into account different parameters. We tell you what it is.

Android 13 will allow you to adjust the brightness of the flashlight

We continue to learn about some of the functions that will be integrated with Android 13. We have already seen that it will make it easier to choose profiles from the lock screen, a new dynamic for managing notifications, a new system for transferring content between devices, among many other new features.

And now we know a new function that the Google team could implement in Android 13. It is a function that we have already seen in Samsung mobiles, and that thanks to the next version of Android it could be implemented in more mobile devices.

This is a function that would allow you to adjust the intensity of the mobile’s flashlight. If you now go to the flashlight option on your Android device, you will see that it only allows you to turn it on or off. Unless you have a Samsung mobile, and you have the options that allow you to change the intensity between levels 1 to 5.

This is the dynamic that the Google team wants to implement in Android 13, as mentioned by the Xda Developers team. According to the analysis that has been carried out, they have discovered two new APIs that are related to the flash of the camera to use it as a flashlight on the mobile.

One of the APIs reports the current brightness of the flashlight, and the other allows you to adjust the intensity of the brightness. In this case, it only details the minimum configuration (level 1) since the maximum brightness it could offer will depend on the hardware of each device. Still, the dynamic you want to implement in Android 13 is understandable, and closely resembles the system Samsung offers.

So users with mobile devices running Android 13 could adjust the brightness of the flashlight, using different levels. And if it’s like Samsung phones, it will remember your choice of brightness level for the next time you use the flashlight.

At the moment, it only remains to wait to see if these new options will finally be implemented in Android 13.