Android will have native support for the new standard for connected devices

Through the Smart Home Developer Summit 2021 that Google is holding these days, the company has announced that the Android operating system will have native support for the new Matter standard, which, as we mentioned months ago, is the new unified protocol and open for connected devices.

Support will come, once Matter becomes available, through an update to Google Play Services, which will allow “connecting new Matter devices via WiFi and Thread as easily as a new pair of headphones.”



Matter will come to Android through Play Services

On the side of the users, they will be given facilities through the screen to establish the configuration they wish to have once the system detects the connection of a new device, allowing them to manage it through the official application of that device or centralizing its management together with other devices connected through the Google Home application.

Google will certify its newest smart devices on the market as Matter connection points for stronger and faster accessory connections, while somewhat older smart screens and speakers will also allow Matter device management, leaving Nest 2020 thermostats. It will allow it to be managed from other compatible platforms.

Google has also announced that Google Home will be the official name for its entire smart home platform, also encompassing the company’s developer program and tools.

On the developers’ side, the Assistant and Actions panels in Google Smart Home will be unified to offer them a unified experience, with improved navigation, to create new applications and configure processes, also with new tools and updated documentation.

Google plans to launch an SDK so that developers can create Matter devices making it compatible with the Assistant, in addition to launching an SDK called Google Home Mobile so they can create complementary applications on Android.

Developers will also be able to provide users with a series of routines as suggested routines through the Google Home app, making it easier for users to interact with Matter devices in combination with other developers’ Matter devices.

Those interested will have access to the different sessions held through the official website of the event.