Android will have a new system for you to manage notifications

Notifications can become a headache on mobile. And although Android has some options that allow you to manage them, it is still a long way from offering perfect dynamics.

However, the Google team is still trying and in Android 13 it will implement a new system so that users will not have to deal with notifications that are not relevant.

Android 13 will have a new dynamic to manage notifications

A few days ago, we told you that Google released the version of Android 13 designed for developers. And this allows us to know some of the news that the Google team is preparing. For example, they will implement a new system in Android to manage notifications, which promises to be much more efficient.

It is true that we now have a series of settings that allow us to manage the notifications of the different apps that we have installed on our mobile. However, we always have to go through the same process of being interrupted multiple times by app notifications before we can manage them.

And this is the problem that Google wants to solve in Android 13. As mentioned in TNW, the new system will require apps to request permissions, when they start for the first time, to send notifications.

In other words, it will not be necessary to enter the mobile configuration or the app settings to establish whether or not we want to receive notifications, since we will be asked for permission to carry out this action. So we no longer have to remember to manage this section, since the app will not send automatic notifications without our consent.

If you do not want to receive notifications from a certain app, you can specify it as soon as you finish installing it. A simple and practical dynamic. But we must not forget that this system will be applied from Android 13, so we will have to wait to evaluate its operation.