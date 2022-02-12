MobileAndroidTech News

Android will have a new system for you to manage notifications

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Notifications can become a headache on mobile. And although Android has some options that allow you to manage them, it is still a long way from offering perfect dynamics.

However, the Google team is still trying and in Android 13 it will implement a new system so that users will not have to deal with notifications that are not relevant.

Read:

Penneys Ireland joy as old Debenhams store to be transformed in Dublin shopping center upgrade

Android 13 will have a new dynamic to manage notifications

A few days ago, we told you that Google released the version of Android 13 designed for developers. And this allows us to know some of the news that the Google team is preparing. For example, they will implement a new system in Android to manage notifications, which promises to be much more efficient.

It is true that we now have a series of settings that allow us to manage the notifications of the different apps that we have installed on our mobile. However, we always have to go through the same process of being interrupted multiple times by app notifications before we can manage them.

And this is the problem that Google wants to solve in Android 13. As mentioned in TNW, the new system will require apps to request permissions, when they start for the first time, to send notifications.

In other words, it will not be necessary to enter the mobile configuration or the app settings to establish whether or not we want to receive notifications, since we will be asked for permission to carry out this action. So we no longer have to remember to manage this section, since the app will not send automatic notifications without our consent.

If you do not want to receive notifications from a certain app, you can specify it as soon as you finish installing it. A simple and practical dynamic. But we must not forget that this system will be applied from Android 13, so we will have to wait to evaluate its operation.

Read:

Xwing completes commercial flight autonomously

Previous articleWhatsApp tests a new dynamic for group calls
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Android will have a new system for you to manage notifications

Notifications can become a headache on mobile. And although Android has some options that allow you to...
Android

WhatsApp tests a new dynamic for group calls

WhatsApp is testing a new interface and some interesting news in group calls.At the moment, these changes are...
Apps

WhatsApp calls are renewed in its beta: it will tell you who is speaking in group calls

The WhatsApp calls started rolling out to users in 2015, and group calls in 2018, and...
How to?

How to synchronize the videos of our YouTube channel with our Rumble account

Rumble is one of the alternatives to YouTube that, due to the pandemic, is experiencing a rapid growth...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.