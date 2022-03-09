Android will have a new option to free up space without uninstalling apps

The Google team promises a more than interesting dynamic that will allow you to “get rid” of apps that you don’t use frequently, without having to uninstall them.

A dynamic that will allow you to free up space without having to choose which apps to uninstall from your device. We tell you what it is.

So you can archive apps on Android so they don’t take up space

When we are running out of space on the mobile, we usually take a look at the apps to eliminate those that we do not use, and thus recover a little storage. In the near future you will no longer have to resort to this process, since Google proposes a much more practical dynamic: application archiving.

Archiving is a new feature that will allow users to reclaim ~60% of app storage temporarily by deleting parts of the app instead of completely uninstalling it

What does this mean? That you will no longer need to be installing and uninstalling the same applications depending on the space of the mobile, since you can implement a much better dynamic. By using “archive the app” Android will delete much of the application, but will leave what is necessary to restore it.

Among the data of the app that will be kept on the devices are the user data. So when you want to use the app again, Android will download the missing data to easily restore it and update it to its latest version.

A dynamic that will allow you to do without those apps that you do not use frequently without having to uninstall them. And at the same time, you can recover up to approximately 60% of storage space. And on the other hand, it will also benefit developers, since they could reduce uninstalls of their apps.

The Google team will start working on this “archived APKs” dynamic, so we will have to wait to see it work.