Android will change the way you sync contacts

- Advertisement -

The Google team anticipates a major change in the way you sync contacts on Android.

While the dynamic for initially syncing them remains the same, everything changes when you decide to stop syncing. We tell you the details.

- Advertisement -

How to sync contacts on Android

Google Play Services will receive an update in the coming days that will change an important dynamic in Android. It is about the synchronization of contacts.

So far, when we launch our mobile we don’t have to worry about adding our contacts manually, since just by logging in with our Google account they are automatically synchronized.

It is a practical dynamic that saves us time and many headaches. And regardless of whether you disable synchronization, they remain available on mobile. However, this sometimes becomes a disadvantage, since the contacts that have already been synchronized stay on the mobile whether you want it or not.

If you remove synchronization, you run out of contacts on your mobile

The only solution for synced contacts to disappear is to sign out of your Google account. The Google team wants to fix this small issue with a new dynamic, as mentioned in the description of the Google Play Services update:

Turning off sync with Google Contacts will now remove previously synced contacts from your Android phone

- Advertisement -

So if you want to keep the contacts of your Google account available on your Android mobile, you will have to keep the service always activated. Or use another tool to save them directly to the mobile, since when you deactivate the synchronization your contacts will be deleted from the device.

Of course, they will still be in your Google account, and you can recover them on your mobile just by turning on synchronization. To do this, just go to mobile Settings >> Accounts >> Google >> choose the Google account that interests you >> Synchronization >> Contacts.