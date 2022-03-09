Android will allow app archiving

With Android 12 completing its deployment on compatible devices, and when we are already considering what we expect from the future Android 13, we are at a most peculiar point, since any announcement of future functions in this operating system they can point to improvements of the current one, or new features that will not arrive until the future version. And with the deadlines that are handled, this is the case of a novelty that, otherwise, will undoubtedly represent a great improvement.

And it is that Google has announced today that is working on archiving apps, a function that would allow users to save up to sixty percent of the storage space of the devices, according to their own data. To this end, Android will offer users the possibility of carrying out what we can call a partial uninstallation of apps, so that only a small part of them is kept on the phone, in addition, of course, of the user’s data, so that no settings or data that the user has created and/or saved in it are lost.

As we can read in the communication from Google, lack of storage space on the device is one of the main reasons for users to uninstall apps. However, with the current options, uninstalling results in the loss of data, which in turn has a deterrent effect, since it means that some of these users do not want to lose that data and, consequently, do not uninstall those apps and suffer problems of lack of space.

«Once released, archiving will offer great benefits to both users and developers. Instead of uninstalling an app, users will be able to “archive” it, temporarily free up space, and quickly and easily reactivate the app. Developers can benefit from fewer uninstalls and substantially less friction to get back to their favorite apps.»

This new feature coming to developers shortly, though users will still have to wait for sometime this year (the statement is not more precise in this regard), which brings me to what I initially indicated, and that is that we still do not know if it will debut on Android 12 or if, on the contrary, we will have to wait for Android 13.

It is not the first time that Android has been suggested to have a function like this, and that it is reminiscent of the one that iOS has already had for some versions, which allows uninstalling apps while keeping the user’s information on the device.