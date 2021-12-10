It all starts with an SMS. A classic: and anyone with a little computer experience can recognize a suspicious message very well. But smartphones are in the hands of billions of people, many of whom are somewhat at the mercy of their devices, and lack the tools to recognize a danger.

And this is how you can then find yourself with some unpleasant news on the bank account. The BRATA malware, according to researchers from Cleafy who have traced its diffusion and reconstructed its functioning (find more technical information at the link in SOURCE), he also landed in Italy. And therefore it is good to warn less experienced users, among those we know, of the possible danger. But what is it about, in detail? As mentioned, the attack begins with the receipt of an SMS which simulates a banking origin and contains an inevitable link to a website. If the victim falls for it, and clicks on the link, the screen will appear request to download an alleged “anti-spam app”, with the clarification that a bank assistant will contact you to discuss the details of the matter.

The particular thing, compared to other similar frauds, is that at this height to convince the user to take the last step the call really arrives. An extra foresight that helps simulate the validation procedures of services and apps on smartphones, thus creating a dangerous “reality effect”. If the user does not realize the rip-off, and then decides after being ensnared to proceed with the installation of the app, then we start the trouble. And only in this case: for scams of this type to succeed, the naive complicity of the victims is needed, as always.

A REAL DANGER