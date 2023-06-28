Android TV will launch a tab for the purchase and rental of content on different platforms

- Advertisement -

Android TV, Google’s operating system designed to offer the best possible smart television experience, either integrated as standard in television models of different brands or through external devices connected to conventional televisions, will soon have a new tab on the that users will be able to buy and rent content as a single window.

Google is announcing the arrival of the Shops tab over the next few weeks in a total of 24 markets, starting today in the United States, where users will get a list of content that they can buy or rent, avoiding them to carry out this operation independently through multiple applications of streaming platforms that you have.



- Advertisement -

Consolidating past acquisitions

In addition, they will have access to a section with the content that they already have available, not only those acquired in the new tab, but also those that they have acquired through any other Google application or service under the same user account, consolidating the past acquisitions.

Users may get confused with the Discover tab, where they will also find content from a variety of streaming platforms, differing in that the Discover tab will offer a personalized relationship in the form of recommendations according to their viewing activity, regardless of whether the content is are directly accessible or have to be purchased independently.

According to Google:

The store tab allows you to browse movies to buy or rent and make purchases right on your Android TV. So whether you’re looking for a hot new movie that isn’t yet available on other streaming services or want to make a one-time purchase of a movie without a subscription, the Buy tab makes it easy.

Bringing acquisitions to mobile for offline viewing

In addition, users can log in to the Google TV mobile application on a mobile phone or tablet to access the section where the purchased content is available to download on it and allow them to view it even without having Internet access.

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that the efforts carried out by Google on Android TV have allowed the company to consolidate it as one of the best in its segment, to the point of having achieved that it is present in more than 110 million devices throughout the world. the world, as the company revealed last year.

Google has a huge responsibility on top of it, so this pressure may lead them to make more improvements that we will see over time, although little by little it becomes more difficult to find out where it can continue to improve, for which consumer opinions will be essential. .

Image Credit: Google