Android TV will benefit from a new tab dedicated to the purchase and rental of films and series

American users of Android TV can now try out the new interface of their connected television in which a rather special tab appears.

The Android TV interface sports a new “Shop” tab (Shop) which, as its name suggests, lets you buy or rent films or series directly from the menu. This will be directly accessible from the main navigation next to the Search, Home, Discovery and Applications menus. At a time when streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ have interfered in our homes, and offer us millions of hours of content at low prices, what, according to Google, justify such a feature?

Google believes that the “Shop” tab is useful ” if you are looking for a popular new movie not yet available on other streaming services or if you want to buy a movie without a subscription, on a whim, the Shop tab will make it easy for you”. This is not the only surprise that the new Android TV interface has in store for us. In the “Store” tab, there will be a “Library” section, which will contain all the videos you have purchased through your Google account, including content purchased “from YouTube, other Google TV and Android TV devices, as well as on the Google TV mobile application”.

Remember that this new feature only concerns devices running Android TV, and not Google TV. Although ultimately it is intended to make way for Google TV, it seems that the Mountain View company continues to actively develop Android TV. The next version of the operating system for connected televisions, Android TV 14, will allow you to customize the remote control, or even make your calls on the big screen.

This feature will only be available to US internet users initially. She should appear everywhere else in the world over the next few weeks.

