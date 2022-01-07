Android TV increasingly popular: over 110 million active devices per month

Android TV is more and more popular: a spokesperson for Google herself told colleagues of 9to5google that the operating system has now 110 million active devices per month, an increase of 30 million compared to the latest official statements dating back to May 2021. To be precise, the statistics also concern Google TV, which however is currently only available on the latest generation Chromecasts.

Just the latest Chromecast, which is very cheap and all in all complete, could be one of the main growth factors of the operating system in more recent times. It is also worth mentioning the TCL televisions, which according to official data have sold 10 million units in the last year.

Google also says that the partners that produce devices based on its operating system have also grown significantly: now they are over 250, including over 170 pay TV operators (30 more than in 2019). The company is also keen to point out that it now works with 7 of the 10 largest TV manufacturers in the world, including TCL, Sony, Xiaomi and HiSense.

During CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Google itself did not make any big announcements, except for the arrival of Fast Pair technology in the next few weeks, but several partner producers did. Just this afternoon we will do a special Twitch live to talk about all the news of the TV sector presented during the American event. As for Google, we are probably waiting for I / O 2022.

