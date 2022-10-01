Android TV apps, now available in the Google Play Store

- Advertisement -

Android TV is a platform that offers a smart television system based on the Android Operating System, developed by Google, and that is enabled in smart televisions, virtual media players, decoders and sound bars, among other devices.

Like any other system, it has hundreds of apps and many games for Android TV, which until now could only be downloaded from the Operating System itself. However, to make things easier, Google has made a really practical modification and it is now possible to download the applications for the devices from the Google Play Store application store.

Users have a simpler and faster way to install the same application on all devices.

From this moment, Android TV apps are part of the Google Play Store. Which means that you will manage the applications from the comfort of your mobile. For example, you can ask him to install a certain program on the TV if you want.

Android TV apps are just the beginning

The Google Play Store update is much more ambitious. This extends to apps across the full range of Google devices, including Wear OS watches, Android TV and Android Auto. In the interface there is a new filter with options focused on devices that are not smartphones. Best of all, the apps can be installed remotely from the phone, this will be the command center.

The reason for this improvement is none other than to optimize the Google ecosystem for the user community. Now it will be a more useful and easy to understand platform. Another reason is that Google is expanding its hardware catalog, that is, the company’s first smartwatch will hit the market very shortly and in 2023 they will launch a new tablet.

Finally, to access the added function, simply enter the “Other devices” section, which is below the search box. Something important is that the filter can be used to limit the search to a single system, such as a smartwatch or Android TV, which is really useful to have all the options available at the distance of a click.