HomeMobileAndroidAndroid: this malware now spies on your messages to collect your bank...

Android: this malware now spies on your messages to collect your bank data

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
android this malware now spies on your messages to collect.jpg
android this malware now spies on your messages to collect.jpg
- Advertisement -

BRATA, one of the most dangerous Android malware in the world, is getting an update capable of doing even more damage. While it could already siphon off its victims’ bank accounts and delete all data from the target smartphone, it now spies on messages from customers of specific banks to retrieve their credentials.

android bug
Credits: Pixabay

The first time we told you about it was in 2021. BRATA had just been discovered by Cleafy researchers, at the same time as it arrived in Europe. Its operation was already chilling: through a phishing campaign, hackers manage to convince their victim to download their malware, which they disguise as a fake anti-spam application. Once installed, the user loses control of their smartphone, giving access to their bank details.

Already particularly dangerous, BRATA did not stop there. At the beginning of 2022, hackers deploy an update capable of reconfiguring the smartphone to factory settings, at the same time making the malware completely undetectable. Today, Cleafy researchers have made disturbing new discoveries. Several novelties have indeed slipped into the process, starting with phishing pages which can now spy on the victim’s messages.

[mb_related_posts1]

BRATA malware is even more dangerous than before

This technique has two major advantages. First, it allows BRATA to retrieve the two-factor authentication codes needed to log in to certain accounts. Second, the malware automatically detects all usernames and passwords that are in the victim’s conversations, thereby compromising their entire online life.

On the same subject — Play Store: 200 Android applications hide malware capable of hacking your Facebook account

AMD increasingly controls the CPU market, Intel in freefall?

In addition, BRATA has visibly changed its strategy. As Cleafy explains, the malware “now focused on targeting a specific bank for a few months before moving on to another target”. Finally, it installs a backdoor on the victim’s smartphone to open the way to potential future attacks of another nature. Now more than ever, be very careful what you install on your phone.

Source : Cleafy

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Reviews

Dyson V12 Slim, analysis: the effectiveness of always with more lightness than ever

One of the strengths of cordless vacuum cleaners is the comfort and...
Apple

iMac 27 M2, what if it’s all colorful? Let’s imagine it in a concept

iMac M1 dates back to a year ago: with the new 24 "model Apple...
Apple

iOS 16: impossible to edit or delete your messages with a user under an old version

The ability to edit and delete sent messages is one of the most anticipated...
Hardware

MediaTek releases Dimensity 9000+ SoC to crush Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

MediaTek has just announced an even more powerful version of its 2022 flagship SoC,...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.