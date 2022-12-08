Android: the latest security update is crucial, install it without delay

We can only advise you to install the latest security update for your Android smartphone as soon as possible. Indeed, the flaws corrected by Google can be particularly dangerous for users, leaving the door open to hackers to install malware and steal their personal data.

As you know, it is not uncommon for a new security flaw to be discovered on Android devices. Also, Google regularly releases corrective patches to better protect its users. This month, the latest update is particularly welcome, given the vulnerabilities it fixes. Thus, the security update for December 2022 closes no less than 45 breaches in the operating system and 36 others included in third-party components.

As Google explains, four of them are particularly dangerous. Here they are :

CVE-2022-20472: Android Framework remote code execution flaw, affecting Android versions 10-13.

CVE-2022-20473: Remote code execution flaw in Android Framework, affecting Android versions 10-13.

CVE-2022-20411: Remote code execution flaw in the Android system, affecting Android versions 10 to 13.

CVE-2022-20498: Information disclosure flaw in the Android system, affecting Android versions 10 to 13.

How to download the latest security update for Android

Google specifies that certain other vulnerabilities allow hackers to take control of their victim’s smartphone, to execute code remotely or to carry out DDoS attacks. As every month, it is therefore crucial to install this security update as soon as possible, in order to benefit from the best possible protection against malicious attacks. As a reminder, here is the procedure to follow:

Meet in the Settings of your Android smartphone

of your Android smartphone Scroll down until you find the section Software update

Launch it update search

Follow the instructions to install it

Once your smartphone restarts, you will then benefit from optimal protection against threats. It is possible that the update is not directly available on your smartphone, so just wait a few hours and repeat the operation.