Android: Samsung wants to roll out software updates to its phones faster

Samsung seems to be focused on providing the best software updates support on the market for its users. When announcing the availability of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 last Thursday (17), the South Korean reiterated that it is working to make the process of update of cell phones even faster🇧🇷

In an official statement, the company reiterated that it intends to update several cell phones with the latest version of its user interface later this year, including foldables and tablets from previous generations and intermediate cell phones launched in 2022.