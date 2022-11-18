Android: Samsung wants to roll out software updates to its phones faster

Samsung seems to be focused on providing the best software updates support on the market for its users. When announcing the availability of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 last Thursday (17), the South Korean reiterated that it is working to make the process of update of cell phones even faster🇧🇷
In an official statement, the company reiterated that it intends to update several cell phones with the latest version of its user interface later this year, including foldables and tablets from previous generations and intermediate cell phones launched in 2022.
According to the brand, the update to Android 13 will be released before the end of the year for all users of the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 . In South Korea, Samsung’s homeland, the update will be released soon for the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A52s.
Samsung said it “will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Google” and will listen to user feedback to continue to release “faster and more complete” updates to One UI.
To contrast, One UI 5.0 started shipping to users just two months after the release of Android 13. Samsung intends to narrow this gap in the coming years, so it’s possible that the anticipated upgrade to One UI 6.0 with Android 14 will take place even faster in 2023 — for both high-end and mid-range phones.
