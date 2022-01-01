Android patch of January 2022, there is already the first: it is Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 is the first Android smartphone to receive first patches of 2022, those of January. Corrections come aboard the build A515FXXU5EUL3 which is currently in rollout in Malaysia and Russia, but which will also arrive in units marketed in other regions within a few days. At the moment we do not know if in addition to the most recent patches the firmware for the Galaxy A51 brings with it functional innovations or other changes.