Android patch of January 2022, there is already the first: it is Galaxy A51

Now we can no longer be surprised, Samsung is lightning. Gone are the times when the parts of Seoul left something to be desired on software updates, because for some time now Samsung has been steadily stationed among the companies that promptly update products with the latest corrective measures in terms of security. And it often excels, as in this case.
Samsung Galaxy A51 is the first Android smartphone to receive first patches of 2022, those of January. Corrections come aboard the build A515FXXU5EUL3 which is currently in rollout in Malaysia and Russia, but which will also arrive in units marketed in other regions within a few days. At the moment we do not know if in addition to the most recent patches the firmware for the Galaxy A51 brings with it functional innovations or other changes.
Galaxy A51 arrived in December of 2019 with Android 10, at the end of March 2021 it received the One UI 3.1 with Android 11 – moreover distinguishing itself as the first smartphone to get the patches of the following month – and should get the One UI 4.0 in April 2022 , according to the roadmap seen at the beginning of the month.