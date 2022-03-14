Android Nearby Share now lets you send files to multiple devices at once

Since 2020, devices running Android and Chrome OS have Nearby Share, a tool similar to Apple’s AirDrop, which allows you to share files wirelessly with other nearby devices, combining the capabilities of the Bluetooth connection with Wi-Fi.

Expanding the capabilities of this tool, Google unveiled a new built-in capability: that of simultaneously transferring files to more than one device at a time.

Nearby Share now supports multiple recipients

Take the case of being at a party, family event, or other social gathering where photos and/or videos were captured as a souvenir. Chances are more than one attendee will want their own copy of these records.

Some time ago, the preferred option for these cases was limited to using the Internet directly, sharing them by email, some messaging platform or the cloud. Today, the comfort offered by wireless transfer systems, particularly Nearby Share in the case of Android, allow us to dispense with this resource.

In the example provided, an inconvenient aspect of Nearby Share was the limitation imposed on sharing files with one recipient at a time. If more than one person wanted a copy of the memories, the process had to be repeated individually with each one.

The ability to share files with multiple recipients simultaneously was recently announced by Google, highlighting among other Android innovations shared in its Blog.

All devices with Android 6 or higher will receive – in case they do not already have it – an update that will allow them to share photos, videos, documents, links, audio files or entire folders between several nearby devices simultaneously.

The possibility of adding multiple recipients to a shipment does not complicate the dynamics already known to share files in this way. “Simply touch to add more recipients during a transfer”Google points out as an explanation for this improvement in Nearby Share, whose use mechanism is also illustrated through an animation shared in the same blog post.

Sharing photos or videos captured with the mobile through messaging platforms or social networks usually reduces their quality to facilitate their sending. With this new possibility in Android, a practical solution for an everyday situation is offered.