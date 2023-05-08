Android: Nearby Share is available in France, how to easily transfer your files to a Windows PC

Nearby Share, the wireless file transfer feature between Android and Windows, is increasingly available to users. So you may be able to test the technology for yourself. That’s good: we explain how to do it.

We told you about it a few weeks ago: Nearby Share will quite simply revolutionize file transfer between Android smartphones and Windows PCs. In fact, the feature has been around for a number of years now, but seems mired in a beta phase from which it’s struggling to emerge. Never mind: Google has just announced that its availability has been extended to various areas of the globe, including France.

From today, you can therefore test for yourself to transfer a file between your devices without having to connect them to each other. As a reminder, Nearby Share is a sort of equivalent of AirDrop for Android smartphones, allowing you to send and receive files wirelessly. In fact, the feature reinforces a little more the link between Android and Windows, already well installed thanks to the Connected Mobile application.

How to Transfer File Between Android Smartphone and Windows PC Easily

To get started, you need to set up the feature on both of your devices. Here is the procedure to follow on your Android smartphone:

Download the app Files by Google by clicking on the link below Open the app Click on the menu at the top left and then on Settings Scroll all the way down and tap Nearby Sharing Activate the option Use Nearby Share

Download the Files by Google app on Android

Now you need to configure the feature on your Windows PC. Here’s how :

Click on the link below to download Nearby Share app Click on the button Get Started with Beta Launch the installation Login to your google account Choose a name for your PC as well as devices that can send files

Download Nearby Share App on Windows PC

You are now ready to transfer files between your devices. From your PC:

Click on Select files Or Select folders Choose the file that you want to send Select the smartphone where you want to send the file

On Android: