Android: Nearby Share even works with smartphones on standby, on one condition

Google has made a notable improvement to its Nearby Share application, which allows files to be shared between two devices in Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection. Now it is possible to transfer files with sleeping devices. Be careful though, both devices must be connected to the same Google account.

Presented for the first time in 2022, Nearby Share is slowly preparing to revolutionize file transfer on Android, by modeling itself more or less on the formula popularized by Apple with AirDrop. First good news: the application has recently been available in France. Second good news: Google has just updated it with a very interesting novelty.

Until now, both devices had to be unlocked with the application open for the transfer to take place correctly. The latest update corrects this. Indeed, as shown in the video below, captured by our colleagues from Android Authority, it is now possible to transfer a file with Nearby Share to a locked smartphone.

Nearby Share is now better than ever on Android

This new feature will certainly save valuable time for users, who will no longer have to have their second device on hand to carry out the transfer. As long as both are connected to the same network, or even close enough to be connected via Bluetooth, sharing will be possible. At least, on one condition: both devices must be signed into the same Google account.

Indeed, Android Authority has tried the experiment with a locked smartphone, but not connected to the Google account. However, the latter did not appear in the list of devices available on the transmitting smartphone. It is not yet known whether in the future Google will also offer the transfer on devices that are not on the same account.

As a reminder, the application is still in beta and is therefore still subject to many changes before its final deployment. We can’t wait to see what Google still has in store for us on that side.