Android modernizes its logo with a 3D robot head

Google gave Android a new look by updating its logo. The old logo disappears to give way to a robot head made in 3D, thus giving a more modern image of the operating system.

Android is getting a makeover, and is entitled to a brand new logo. The latter now features a 3D version of the iconic robot head. The robot head itself has gained depth, giving it a more three-dimensional look.

We also find the inscription “Android” with a new font. The word Android now adopts an uppercase “A” instead of the lowercase “a” used in previous versions. Besides, the letters “n” and “r” are now fully roundedreminiscent of previous versions of the logo in the 2010s.

Android changes logo for a more modern version

According to a statement provided to 9to5Google, Google has started showcasing elements of its new brand identity on various platforms. These include its booth at CES and other campaign materials such as digital ads and banners. The company also hinted that more updates would be coming in the coming months.

Android users can expect to see the logo change when the final stable version of Android 14 is released, which is expected in August. Currently, thesplash screen still shows old version of the robot head with the message “Powered by Android”. Google also recently unveiled two print ads featuring the updated logo and wordmark. However, Google has not changed its logo on all of its platforms. On the official Android website, we notice that the old logo is still present. How much longer remains to be seen.

And you, what do you think of the new Android logo? Do not hesitate to tell us in the comments. The change of identity for Google’s OS comes only a few months after another logo change: that of Nokia. The Finnish brand had also adopted a more modern look.