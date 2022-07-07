Android Lock Screen with Ads? In the USA it is coming with Glance

- Advertisement -

It seems that it is about to be born the era of advertising in the smartphone lock screen – or rather, that it is ready to arrive in the West as well after an Asian “test run” that produced positive results: Glance, a company that produces content for this particular area of ​​the interface, will debut in the United States within a couple of months, according to reports TechCrunch. Glance is a subsidiary of the Indian advertising giant InMobi Group, and is partially funded by Google itself, as well as by entrepreneur Peter Thiel (co-founder of PayPal, among many other things, recently talked about due to the difficulties of the crypto lender Vauld).

Glance has already existed for some time in various Asian markets as we said, and achieved around 400 million devices. Specifically, the app is described as browsing Snapchat’s Discover feed directly from the lock screen. As soon as the display turns on, the user is given a kind of carousel of news, articles, links, videos, games, photos, quizzes and much more. Each element, which of course is called “Glance”, appears in full screen, and the user has the right to learn more about the topic by clicking on it. Glance says interactions are on average 65 per day for each user.

Once the modus operandi of the application is clear, it is not difficult to understand how advertising fits into the discourse. After all, the idea is not even entirely new: the announcements in the Kindle lock screen They’ve been with us for years now, and it’s not too risky to compare with those on the smart TV home screen either. However, it is fair to observe that Amazon had such an idea a few years ago, with Prime Exclusive smartphones: the idea was to replicate what was done on the Kindle, offering a little discount on the devices, but it had not worked and had been eliminated relatively quickly. There have been other minor attempts, as was the case with Huawei / Honor a few years ago.

After all, it seems that the latest trend in the development of mobile operating systems is from give the lock screen much more importance than has been done so far. Apple indicated it quite clearly with the announcement of iOS 16 at WWDC 2022: it was the first topic covered and for a considerably long amount of time – and with good reason, given that it was one of the most significant restyling’s. ever. This does not necessarily mean that Apple will also insert advertising on the lock screen, but it will be interesting to observe its moves in this regard.