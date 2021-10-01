Android is once again the scene of a ‘malware’ that has scammed millions of users

Android usually gives us some scares from time to time and, worst of all, is that many times we can not do anything to avoid them because it is Google’s own official store that provides us with these attacks, thanks to the apps it hosts and that of from time to time they come contaminated with some malware. In the case that concerns us today, those applications have already been eliminated but the threat remains latent. That is the conclusion reached by the Zimperium researchers, who believe that despite the elimination of all contaminated apps from the Play Store, we must remain vigilant so as not to be one more of the millions of victims that GriftHorse (thus llama) has on his list of victims. So be careful because this Trojan is considered “dangerous”. What does this malware do? Unlike other threats such as Joker, which wants to access our data to try to rob our bank accounts, in the case of GriftHorse it is much simpler but, at the same time, costly for the victims. This is because this Trojan, when installed on the phone, begins to subscribe us without our permission to paid SMS services, so the hackers’ profits are fast and large. The payment services in SMS are tremendously harmful for the users because they do not control all the messages that arrive at the telephone and that always have a cost. So much so that in just two or three days of malware activity, amounts could be generated in the user’s bill of several hundred euros. Hence the importance of taking measures to avoid problems of this type. Now, how can we protect ourselves against such a threat? The normal thing in these cases would be to trust everything to an antivirus software capable of detecting the presence of malware on the phone but, in addition to that, we are going to advise you to talk to your operator. The reason is as simple as asking the company that gives you telephone service to block the possibility of subscribing to premium SMS services on your line. Normally, the operators offer this possibility by phone but also through the web or the mobile application, so in just a few seconds you can configure it to keep yourself safe from this GriftHorse. It is of special interest that you do it with your line and those of the whole family, especially kids who, many times, are victims of this type of scams without being aware of it. >