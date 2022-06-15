Android, if you have these apps installed, delete them: they are malware and steal data

Downloading an app from the Play Store is in almost all cases a safe operation: but that “almost” makes all the difference in the world. In fact, the Google filter periodically evades malicious apps that manage to enter the Store and, before being identified and eliminated, claim thousands of victims.

And that’s what happened again with the six apps we are talking about today identified by the SecneurX group, by the IT agency D3Lab and by Igor Golovin and Tatyana Shishkova of Kaspersky. If you are wondering, yes: once again there is a hand of Hydra and of Joker the most famous and feared Android malware, which periodically reappears under new disguises.

HERE ARE THE DANGEROUS APPS

But let’s get to the point: if you have installed one or more of the you are app listed below, the advice is to uninstall them as soon as possible. The reason is simple, since they are red herrings that hide malware underneath a functional surface capable of stealing sensitive data such as passwords, credit card details, phone numbers and email addresses. Nothing good, in short.

Document Manager

Coin track Loan – Online loan

Cool Caller Screen

PSD Auth Protector

RGB Emoji Keyboard

Camera Translator Pro

These apps they have been downloaded tens of thousands of times, demonstrating how such fraudulent methods are still effective in getting their hands on the personal data of many unsuspecting victims. Some of the apps, however, are currently still available for download on the Play Store, waiting for Google to recognize their malicious nature and delete them.

Below we present another list of dangerous apps for Android reported by SecneurX, but which fortunately never entered the Play Store: this means that the number of users involved is much more limited, considering that to install them you need to download the ‘APK from external sites.

Fast PDF Scanner

Air Balloon Wallpaper

Colorful Messenger

Thug Photo Editor

Anime Wallpaper

Peace SMS

Happy Photo Collage

Original Messenger

Pellet Messages

Smart Keyboard

Special Photo Editor

4K Wallpapers

As usual, to avoid running into these unpleasant scenarios, it is first of all necessary to download apps only from the Play Store (even if those containing malware can sometimes escape the meshes of Google’s surveillance, as we have seen, the chances of meeting them are still drastically lowered. ), use common sense and avoid those apps that promise impossible things and always check the reviews, even if the overall rating is good, in search of authentic opinions in the sea of ​​five-star bots.