Android, Google services are still updated: news for Matter and beyond

THE services operating system support android-ui-toolkit-compose-now-also-targets-smartwatches/">Android have begun to receive the third update in July; among the novelties of the last round we find some changes that prepare for the arrival of Android 13 Tiramisu and Pixel Buds Pro, among which the options for the “Multipoint” stand out, which allows the Bluetooth to change intelligently and automatically between the various devices playback available. In addition, with the Play Services 22.30 came the ’s first Developer Preview the IoT interoperability protocol on which the main big names in the sector – Apple included.

Another big news is the expansion of the availability of the Game Dashboard, which so far has been exclusive to the latest Google Pixels. Or rather: it will serve Android 13, so it’s not actually available yet now, but it will be as the new version of the operating system arrives on more devices. Google has remained very vague about the precise models that will receive the feature, but we suspect that it is also at the discretion of the manufacturers – perhaps those who have already developed their own bespoke dashboard will want to continue using it instead of switching to the Google one.

By following the SOURCE link, you can consult the complete changelog in detail. Unfortunately for the moment it is only available in English; the team dedicated to its translation into Italian is evidently lagged a bit behind, given that the last one in our language is that of April 2022. In any case, remember that with “Google system” we mean that set of applications and services that they are used to make an Android smartphone work completely as we know and mean it here in the West: for example, they are included the Play Store and Play Services.