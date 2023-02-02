Android: Google Maps will let you plan your stops at charging stations

Google Maps should soon receive a major update that could greatly simplify your journeys in an electric car, by letting you predict which charging stations you want to stop at.

As usual, 9To5Google has unveiled Google’s plans for its Maps application. By decompiling the latest APK uploaded by the American giant, the site has discovered new details about a new feature, which would allow plan your stops at charging stations during an electric car trip.

- Advertisement -

Teslas are already able to do it automatically for you, recommending several Superchargers on your route, but now it’s Android that may soon be compatible. Before smartphones, this functionality was already landed on Android Automotive, which also recently received new HD maps with traffic signs. As a reminder, Android Automotive is a complete operating system that works without a smartphone, unlike Android Auto.

Also read – Google Maps: discover the features that will soon revolutionize the application

Google Maps wants to simplify your trips by electric car

In the new version 11.65 of Google Maps, 9To5Google has discovered several new indications, which were not present on previous versions. This time it’s not lines of code, but messages that Google will likely display on your vehicle’s screen.

Among these we can read: Time to reach destination, your battery will be low”, “Charging stop required to reach destination », « The journey is too long to automatically add charging stations. Add stations after departure », « No internet. Unable to charge charging stations ” or ” There are not enough compatible charging stations to reach your destination “.

- Advertisement -

Everything therefore indicates that Google will soon let you plan your stops at the charging stations in a future app update. It’s not yet clear when these features will be available to Google Maps users on Android, but Google might want the Google Maps app to align with the Android Automotive experience soon.

As the blog notes, it’s unclear how Google Maps will calculate your estimated battery life to your destination, this is therefore a point that Google will have to detail over the next few weeks.