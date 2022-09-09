Android: Google finally makes it easier to share files between your devices

Google has just introduced a series of new features aimed at improving accessibility, personalization and productivity on various devices. Many changes have been made to Nearby Share, or to Google Meet.

Google has announced a series of updates that should make Android phones and tablets even more useful. One of the big announcements is that Nearby Share, Google’s AirDrop competitor, is getting a much-needed change that allows users toeasily send files between their own devices. Now you can simply select Android devices that are connected to your Google account in the sharing menu, then quickly share files between them.

Currently, the recipient must accept the file before you can send it. This restriction is obviously in place to prevent an unknown person from sending you a file without your permission. However, this security measure will soon disappear with your own devices. Once you have opted in to the Self Share function, Android devices on which your Google account is logged in will automatically accept files from each other, even if the screen is off. So you may soon no longer need to email a file from your phone to your tablet or Chromebook.

You can now watch YouTube videos with up to 100 people at once

In addition to making sharing files between your own devices much easier, Google has also made some major changes to its Meet app. From now on, it is possible for users to group watch videos on YouTube or play a handful of classic games like Uno or Heads Up with a maximum of 100 friends.

To do this, you just need to click on the three-dot button at the bottom right of the menu bar. You will find new live sharing features in the “activities” menu, and a YouTube button at the very bottom. The YouTube app will then open and you can choose the video you want to watch with your friends. Google is currently rolling out all of these changes, so you may need to wait a bit before you can enjoy it.