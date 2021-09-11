Android games: the list of the 10 most downloaded of the week

Today we bring you the list of ten games for cell phones with Android operating system most downloaded of the week according to the App Annie website, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded through the famous store apps Google Play Store.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the last week in Google Play Store, while the free game for Android most downloaded in the last seven days is Destiny Run. Regarding the mobile games that have collected the most, the game heads the top 10 Coin Master.

Some of the most downloaded Android mobile payment games have been Bloons TD 6, Geometry Dash and Monopoly. On the other hand, Get Laid, Make Her and Paper fold were the most downloaded free games of the week.

Free games

Destiny Run – VOODOO Get Laid – HOMA GAMES Make Her – Supersonic Studios LTD Paper Fold – Good Job Games Makeup Artist: Makeup Games, Fashion Stylist – FunLanding Game Studio Pull the Pin – Popcore Games Castle Storm! – VOODOO World Flipper – Kakao Games Corp. Stone Miner – ZPLAY Games SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures – Kongregate

Paid games

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Evertale – ZigZaGame Inc. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited True Skate – True Axis Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio Terraria – 505 Games Srl Slay the Spire – Humble Games DraStic DS Emulator Exophase

Games that have raised the most

Coin Master – Moon Active Candy Crush Saga – King Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited Garena Free Fire – The Cobra – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Roblox – Roblox Corporation Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Lords Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM Homescapes – Playrix RAID: Shadow Legends – Plarium Global Ltd Candy Crush Soda Saga – King

