Android games: the list of the 10 most downloaded of the week

Today we bring you the list of ten games for cell phones with Android operating system most downloaded of the week according to the App Annie website, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded through the famous store apps Google Play Store.
SIGHT: The 10 most downloaded Android games of the week from August 30 to September 5
Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the last week in Google Play Store, while the free game for Android most downloaded in the last seven days is Destiny Run. Regarding the mobile games that have collected the most, the game heads the top 10 Coin Master.
Some of the most downloaded Android mobile payment games have been Bloons TD 6, Geometry Dash and Monopoly. On the other hand, Get Laid, Make Her and Paper fold were the most downloaded free games of the week.
Free games
- Destiny Run – VOODOO
- Get Laid – HOMA GAMES
- Make Her – Supersonic Studios LTD
- Paper Fold – Good Job Games
- Makeup Artist: Makeup Games, Fashion Stylist – FunLanding Game Studio
- Pull the Pin – Popcore Games
- Castle Storm! – VOODOO
- World Flipper – Kakao Games Corp.
- Stone Miner – ZPLAY Games
- SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures – Kongregate
Paid games
- Minecraft – Mojang
- Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi
- Evertale – ZigZaGame Inc.
- Geometry Dash – RobTop Games
- Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited
- True Skate – True Axis
- Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio
- Terraria – 505 Games Srl
- Slay the Spire – Humble Games
- DraStic DS Emulator Exophase
Games that have raised the most
- Coin Master – Moon Active
- Candy Crush Saga – King
- Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited
- Garena Free Fire – The Cobra – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED
- Roblox – Roblox Corporation
- Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc.
- Lords Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM
- Homescapes – Playrix
- RAID: Shadow Legends – Plarium Global Ltd
- Candy Crush Soda Saga – King