Android games: the list of the 10 most downloaded of the week

Today we bring you the list of ten games for cell phones with Android system most downloaded of the week according to the App Annie website, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded through the famous store apps Google Play Store.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the last week in Google Play Store, while the free game for Android most downloaded in the last seven days is 456: Survival game. Regarding the mobile games that have collected the most, the game heads the top 10 Candy Crush Saga.

Some of the most downloaded Android mobile payment games have been Bloons TD 6, Geometry Dash and Stardew Valley. On the other hand, Destiny Run, Get Laid and Monster box were the most downloaded free games of the week.

Free games

456: Survival game – YoloGameStudio Flex Run 3D – VOODOO Yes or No ?! – Lion Studios Boss Life 3D – Alictus Get Lucky – HOMA GAMES Make Expression – Face puzzle – FTY LLC Spider King – Supersonic Studios LTD String Pull – Crazy Labs by TabTale Whip Master – MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD Cookie Run: Kingdom – Kingdom Builder & Battle RPG – Devsisters Corporation

Paid games

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio Terraria – 505 Games Srl Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Rockstar Games The Room – Fireproof Games Bridge Constructor Portal – Headup My Boy! – GBA Emulator – Fast Emulator

Games that have raised the most

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Garena Free Fire – The Cobra – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Roblox – Roblox Corporation Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Lords Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM Call of Duty®: Mobile – Season 5: In Deep Water – Activision Publishing, Inc. Homescapes – Playrix Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited RAID: Shadow Legends – Plarium Global Ltd

