Android games: the list of the 10 most downloaded of the week

Today we bring you the list of ten games for cell phones with Android operating system most downloaded of the week according to the App Annie website, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded through the famous store apps Google Play Store.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the last week in Google Play Store, while the free game for Android most downloaded in the last seven days is Stone Miner. Regarding the mobile games that have collected the most, the game heads the top 10 Candy Crush Saga.

Some of the most downloaded Android mobile payment games have been Bloons TD 6, Geometry Dash and Stardew Valley. On the other hand, Destiny Run, Get Laid and Monster box were the most downloaded free games of the week.

Free games

Stone Miner – ZPLAY Games Destiny Run – VOODOO Get Laid – HOMA GAMES Monster Box – Yso Corp Pin Bounce – TapTek DOP 3: Displace One Part – SayGames Ltd Arrow Fest – Rollic Games Beatstar – Touch Your Music – Space Ape ASMR Tippy Toe – TapNation Pull the Pin – Popcore Games

Paid games

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio Dungeon Village 2 – Kairosoft Co. Ltd True Skate – True Axis Terraria – 505 Games Srl Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games Bloons TD 5 – ninja kiwi

Games that have raised the most

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Garena Free Fire – The Cobra – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited Roblox – Roblox Corporation Lords Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM RAID: Shadow Legends – Plarium Global Ltd Homescapes – Playrix Candy Crush Soda Saga – King

