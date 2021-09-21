Android games: the list of the 10 most downloaded of the week

Today we bring you the list of ten games for cell phones with Android operating system most downloaded of the week according to the App Annie website, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded through the famous store apps Google Play Store.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the last week in Google Play Store, while the free game for Android most downloaded in the last seven days is Stone Miner. Regarding the mobile games that have collected the most, the game heads the top 10 Candy Crush Saga.

Some of the most downloaded Android mobile payment games have been Bloons TD 6, Geometry Dash and Monopoly. On the other hand, Destiny Run, Get Laid and DOP 3: Displace One Part were the most downloaded free games of the week.

Free games

Stone Miner – ZPLAY Games Destiny Run – VOODOO Get Laid – HOMA GAMES DOP 3: Displace One Part – SayGames Ltd Rope-Man Run – Supersonic Studios LTD Monster Box – Yso Corp Make ‘Em – Supersonic Studios LTD Pull the Pin – Popcore Games Makeup Artist: Makeup Games, Fashion Stylist – FunLanding Game Studio Mashup Hero – HOMA GAMES

Paid games

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Evertale – ZigZaGame Inc. Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio True Skate – True Axis Slay the Spire – Humble Games Terraria – 505 Games Srl Incredibox – So Far So Good

Minecraft.

Games that have raised the most

Candy Crush Saga – King Garena Free Fire – The Cobra – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Coin Master – Moon Active Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited Roblox – Roblox Corporation Lords Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Last Shelter: Survival – Long Tech Network Limited Homescapes – Playrix Bingo Blitz ™ ️ – Bingo Games – Playtika Santa Monica

