Android could change the way to unlock the mobile

Android could change the way to unlock the mobile

Android

Published on

By Brian Adam
Google is still a long way from launching the stable version of Android 14, but it is anticipating some of its features with developer previews.

And Developer Preview 2 brought some interesting new features focused on performance and security, as well as new options for users to have control over app permissions. And there are also small details that emerge from analyzing this version, although they are not yet operational.

For example, as mentioned in Xda Developers, in this version the way to unlock the mobile is simplified. While the method remains the same, there is a small change to the procedure. A dynamic that we have already seen in different customization layers such as One UI or MIUI, but that with the next version of Android would be implemented natively.

New way to unlock the mobile with the PIN

This is the possibility of unlocking the mobile with a 6-digit PIN without the need to perform any extra action. That is, you will have automatic confirmation when you enter the PIN to directly enter the device, without having to press “Following” to confirm the option.

So you can search by date for a specific image or video in Google Photos
It will be an option that the user will have to activate from the mobile settings, within the Lock screen section. So if you don’t like, or find this dynamic unsafe, you can change at any time. Although having a PIN as a method to lock the mobile is not the most secure option, this novelty may attract the attention of users.

One detail to keep in mind is that this is not a function that is already available within the developer version of Android. It is only one of the many tests that Google performs on Android, so we may not see it in the stable version.

