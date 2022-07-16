Android Auto: users report bugs with Wi-Fi connectivity

Drivers of cars supporting the Android Auto operating system seem to be facing a new bug in connectivity, as it seems that smartphones no longer display the Wi-Fi icon.

In principle, when your smartphone is connected to your car with the Android Auto system, this should display the Wi-Fi icon, including cellular networks to which you are connected. However, users recently noticed after several Android Auto updates that the operating system has likely changed how wireless support works.

Indeed, it seems that the Wi-Fi icon has disappeared from Android Auto, even if your phone is still connected to a network. Some users connecting using mobile hotspots to Android Auto no longer see the Wi-Fi icon, but ne this problem is not limited to a missing icon, since the connection to the smartphone seems much more unstable than before.

Android Auto no longer works correctly over Wi-Fi

According to some drivers who complained about the new version of Android Auto on Reddit, the operating system would no longer work when a phone is connected to a hotspot. According to them, when a smartphone is connected to Android Auto, the device can no longer connect to the hotspot.

This is therefore a major problem, as the use of Wi-Fi in cars is quite common. Connecting to a wireless hotspot is for example necessary when using external dongles to use Android Auto wirelessly, such as the recent Motorola Android Auto MA1.

Other users also report problems with the network used, sinceAndroid Auto often seems to use a 5 GHz network, while hotspots mostly run on 2.4 GHz. The connection is therefore not always established between the smartphone and the car, since the two use different networks.

Anyway, all of these issues seem to have surfaced following the recent Android Auto 7.8 update. Google hasn’t officially acknowledged the issue yet. but we hope that the American giant will soon offer a new update to solve all the problems.