Android Auto says goodbye to the following phones with Android 12

It seems that Android Auto tends to disappear. It is a very, very useful tool for all drivers, since they can connect their smartphone to their mobile and use it from the vehicle’s own multimedia system, in addition to offering you navigation instructions. There is no doubt that its advantages are many, and the app that seemed to have a promising future… But no.

It turns out that Google, which is the owner of the famous application, has announced that this 2021 the update will not reach new devices that already have the new Android 12 operating system. Therefore, those who gradually install the new version will not be able to never enjoy Android Auto again. The only solution is to change the terminal or use the alternative of the wizard.

List of devices that Android Auto will work on

Android Auto will disappear on the following devices Google

Next we put the list of devices that will never see Android Auto again, starting with the entire range of Google Pixel phones, which are the first devices to receive the new update of the Googl operating system, in addition to the Samsung, Oneplus, Xiaomi , OPPO, TCL and ASUS which will also be updated to Android 12 soon.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Google Pixel 4A

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 3A XL

Google Pixel 3A

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 +

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

OPPO Find X3 Pro

TCL 20 Pro 5G

ASUS Zenfone 8

What about phones with Android 11 or lower?

Nothing happens. On the contrary, they will continue to work in versions other than Android 12, which means that we still want to remain rooted to Android 11 for some time longer. Despite this, Google has not officially announced the death of Android Auto, and there may be some hope for the future. For the moment, you can continue to use it with the Google voice assistant in your car as a substitute, which although it is not iugla, can help you with some of the basic navigation functions.

We will see what the alternative can be, the truth is that today, almost all vehicles come with systems to play Android Auto on their multimedia screens. Will Google put an alternative? The truth is that at the moment nothing is known or rumored, but it is strange that Google has decided to make this decision in one of its most popular apps.

