Android Auto: new interface is finally being released to public beta

Google finally started rolling out the new Android Auto interface this weekend. According to several reports, the novelty is being released in the beta channel and can now be tested by those who managed to join the program on the Play Store.

That’s because Android Auto’s testing program is full and Google doesn’t allow new users to come in to try out the new interface.

Anyway, talking a little more about the news, it is clear that the improvements presented by the software aim to make the experience more complete and cleaner for those who are driving.