Android Auto: new interface is finally being released to public beta

Google finally started rolling out the new Android Auto interface this weekend. According to several reports, the novelty is being released in the beta channel and can now be tested by those who managed to join the program on the Play Store.
That’s because Android Auto’s testing program is full and Google doesn’t allow new users to come in to try out the new interface.
Anyway, talking a little more about the news, it is clear that the improvements presented by the software aim to make the experience more complete and cleaner for those who are driving.
Google also listened to the public’s feedback and now offers larger elements and controls, with the aim of making the driver or passenger can easily interact with the multimedia center.
already the split screen will also be much more effectivesince the user will be able to follow the path on Maps at the same time as they can move on to the next song on Spotify, for example.
Google also highlights:
- Your map will now be closer to the driver in the new better size/accessibility dashboard.
- The dashboard media card has a completely new look and now dynamically grows and shrinks.
- You can now make the map fill the entire Android Auto screen, giving users more options to choose layouts on large screens.
- There’s a new dock at the bottom for easy switching between recent apps with a simple tap.
- More parts of the system have been updated to adopt Material You and the UI components and layouts have been modernized.
- Google Assistant music and media recommendations can now be accessed with a swipe of the media card from the dashboard.
- The old status icons and notification center bell have been merged into a single, easy-to-analyze area and there is the number of unread messages in the dock.
For now, there is still no exact forecast when the new interface will be released to the public that uses stable Android Auto.
Even so, everything indicates that this could change over the next few weeks.