Android Auto is updated with interesting news. Which?

We had been hearing rumors for a few weeks about an upcoming update that Android Auto was going to receive to add new features. Little by little Google is improving its app for cars and with the arrival of version 7.5 Android Auto receives a few new features. It should be noted that this update does not include the expected design change called Coolwalk, but it does bring some new features that are worth mentioning. In addition, Google has just released the Android Auto 7.5 update, so you can now install it on your device, as reported by Android Police. Improved dark mode and other new features If you have used Android Auto on a regular basis, you will know that the only way to deactivate dark mode was to do it through the mobile phone. But, after the latest update, Google is going to make things much easier for you. In this way, with version 7.5 we will not have to depend on the mobile to be able to activate or deactivate the dark mode. After updating Android Auto you can choose to activate or deactivate the dark mode directly through its settings menu. But this is not the only change that comes to Google’s safe driving system. For example, now they have made improvements to the interface, as well as an improvement in which the system detects if we use a cable that does not work. Until now, if the cable was defective, it did not work, but Android Auto did not issue any type of warning. Now, we will be able to know if the problem is related to this element to change it for another. Finally, it should be noted that Google has added improvements to the system so that everything is more stable, something common in this type of update. As you may have seen, this Android Auto update brings two main novelties: the possibility of activating or deactivating the dark mode directly from the interface so you don’t have to use your mobile phone, and, on the other hand, the new system that detects if the cable you are using is faulty. As we mentioned at the beginning of the article, you can now update Android Auto since Google has made a global launch, so all you have to do is enter Google Play, search for the app in question and click on the update button. Not showing up on your device? So, we can only tell you to have a little patience, since in the next few days the update will be available for sure. >