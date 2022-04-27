Android Auto, fast replies to messages are coming (finally)!

The quick replies to messages that have existed for a long time on Android for smartphones are now also characterizing Android Auto. A simple novelty, if we want it even banal, which, however, the robot on four wheels had to want for some time before obtaining it. Now, the colleagues of 9to5google.comthe quick replies to messages they have finally arrived, even if only up Android Auto beta (version 7.6.1215).

The news looks just like on Android for smartphones, that is, as one would expect it to be. Now, when a message arrives, Google Assistant continues to read it aloud while Android Auto immediately proposes at least a suggested quick answer, which can be, just like on a smartphone, a short sentence or a smiley contextual to the communication received. Thus, a touch on the car display is enough to answer, saving the time of dictation to Assistant.

There is a second novelty, again on Android Auto beta in version 7.6.1215, the key Personalized response shown next to the sender. Again this is a measure that allows you to save time: previously it was necessary to wait for the end of the reading of the incoming message, when the Assistant asked if you wanted to reply. By doing so, with a tap on a key large enough to be pressed easily so as not to distract, you can immediately switch to dictation.

We do not know when Google will decide to distribute the news also on the stable line of Android Auto, but we would say that it shouldn’t be long. The stable Android Auto app has recently been updated to version 7.5, so it’s possible that quick responses will come with the upgrade to version 7.6.